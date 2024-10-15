Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Iris Energy Call Options (NASDAQ:IREN)

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 69,730 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 59% compared to the average volume of 43,813 call options.

Iris Energy Trading Up 10.2 %

IREN stock opened at $8.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average is $8.38. Iris Energy has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $15.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IREN. B. Riley reduced their price target on Iris Energy from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.44.

Institutional Trading of Iris Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Iris Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Iris Energy during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Iris Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iris Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Iris Energy by 373.9% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 11,030 shares during the last quarter. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iris Energy Company Profile

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

