Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $100.00 and last traded at $99.95, with a volume of 39515 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.30.

SF has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.47. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 35.67%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 27.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 3.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 22,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Stifel Financial by 36.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 19,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

