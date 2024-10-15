Status (SNT) Trading Down 2.2% This Week

Status (SNT) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 15th. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Status has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $95.27 million and approximately $5.53 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00007837 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66,949.13 or 0.99993088 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00013620 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00007244 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00064471 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,910,438,408 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,910,438,408.0157704 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02444227 USD and is up 0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $3,503,038.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

