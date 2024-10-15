Stablepoint Partners LLC Purchases 597 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1,463.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 38,830 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360,413 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $664,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $139.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Dollar General from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.11.

Dollar General Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $79.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.68.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.40 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,812. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,812. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.83 per share, for a total transaction of $80,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,284.90. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.