Stablepoint Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Stablepoint Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 736.4% during the 2nd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $497.50 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $503.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $473.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $463.77.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

