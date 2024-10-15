SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SSPPF. UBS Group raised SSP Group to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup upgraded SSP Group to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Get SSP Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SSP Group

SSP Group Stock Performance

SSP Group Company Profile

SSPPF stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.38. SSP Group has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $2.14.

(Get Free Report)

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.