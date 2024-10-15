SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of SSP Group to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group raised SSP Group to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

SSP Group Stock Performance

About SSP Group

SSPPF opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average is $2.38. SSP Group has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $2.14.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

