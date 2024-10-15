Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ) Short Interest Up 37.5% in September

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

COPJ opened at $22.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.59 and its 200-day moving average is $22.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of -1.84. Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $15.84 and a twelve month high of $26.43.

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (COPJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Junior Copper Miners index. The fund seeks to track an index of small copper miners around the globe, primarily those with revenues tied to the mining, development and production of copper. Securities are selected using a fundamental, proprietary methodology and weighted by market cap.

