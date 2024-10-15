Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ) Short Interest Up 37.5% in September

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
COPJ opened at $22.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.59 and its 200-day moving average is $22.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of -1.84. Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $15.84 and a twelve month high of $26.43.
Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF Company Profile
