Springfield Properties PLC (LON:SPR) Insider Buys £5,215.92 in Stock

Springfield Properties PLC (LON:SPR – Get Free Report) insider Iain Logan acquired 5,064 shares of Springfield Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £5,215.92 ($6,811.07).

Iain Logan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Iain Logan sold 5,064 shares of Springfield Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36), for a total transaction of £5,266.56 ($6,877.20).

SPR stock opened at GBX 100.70 ($1.31) on Tuesday. Springfield Properties PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 112 ($1.46). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 103.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 98.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.16. The stock has a market cap of £119.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,678.33 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Springfield Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,666.67%.

Springfield Properties Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company offers private, contract, and affordable housing, as well as provides development services to third party private organizations. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries; property development activities; buying and selling real estate; manufacturing timber kits; and provision of management services.

