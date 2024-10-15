Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Spire Global in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Spire Global in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Spire Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Spire Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of SPIR stock opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. Spire Global has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $228.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPIR. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Spire Global by 10.0% in the second quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Spire Global by 2,221.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 25,905 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Spire Global by 406.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 405,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

