SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $125.50 and last traded at $125.47, with a volume of 717884 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.67.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHB. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 238.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

