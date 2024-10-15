SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Michael S. Ryan Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Michael S. Ryan Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 8.3% of Michael S. Ryan Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Michael S. Ryan Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 192,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,491,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,994,000 after purchasing an additional 915,823 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 356,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,082,000 after purchasing an additional 19,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,172,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $68.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $68.83.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

