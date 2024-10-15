SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD opened at $245.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.02. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $177.54 and a 1 year high of $247.37.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.