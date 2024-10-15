S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Position Raised by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% in the third quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SPGI opened at $527.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $508.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $465.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $340.49 and a one year high of $528.53. The firm has a market cap of $165.06 billion, a PE ratio of 59.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $564.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.83.

In other S&P Global news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total value of $3,385,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,915,443.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

