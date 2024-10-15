S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC reduced its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 103.4% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Pacific Financial raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 73 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $560.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,205.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE SPGI opened at $527.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $340.49 and a 12 month high of $528.53. The company has a market capitalization of $165.06 billion, a PE ratio of 59.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $508.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $465.69.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.61 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.