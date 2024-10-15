Southern Empire Resources (CVE:SMP) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Southern Empire Resources Corp. (CVE:SMP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 72350 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Southern Empire Resources Stock Down 22.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.23.

Southern Empire Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southern Empire Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metals and mineral resources in North America. It explores for gold deposits. The company was formerly known as Owl Capital Corp. and changed its name to Southern Empire Resources Corp. in March 2018. Southern Empire Resources Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Empire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Empire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.