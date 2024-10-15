Sound Income Strategies LLC Takes Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW)

Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLTW. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,914,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF by 382.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 38,731 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Point Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

TLTW stock opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.04.

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buywrite Strategy ETF (TLTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CBOE TLT 2% OTM Buywrite index. The fund uses a fund-of-fund approach to passively track an index that measures the performance of holding shares of the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and writes one-month, out-of-the-money call options against the shares.

