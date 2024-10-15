Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 2,555 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sound Income Strategies LLC cut its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,732,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,748 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter valued at $12,972,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,972,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,545,000 after acquiring an additional 838,654 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,562,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,495,000 after acquiring an additional 575,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,287,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,824,000 after acquiring an additional 559,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.75. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.83 and a 1-year high of $19.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $176.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.54 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 1.87%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 571.43%.

Several research firms recently commented on SBRA. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sabra Health Care REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.11.

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

