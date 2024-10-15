Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 10,000 Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 3,311.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 31.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 101,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 1,018.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 677,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 616,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Stock Down 2.7 %

JOBY opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.97. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $7.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average of $5.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on JOBY shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Insider Activity at Joby Aviation

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 6,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $32,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,474 shares in the company, valued at $253,036.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Joby Aviation news, insider Matthew Field sold 5,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $33,632.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 293,143 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,132.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 6,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $32,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,036.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 469,784 shares of company stock worth $2,359,050. Insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

