Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $59,000 Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 98.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MET. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in MetLife by 1.0% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 12,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of MetLife by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.5% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in MetLife by 8.3% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank grew its holdings in MetLife by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MET stock opened at $85.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.79. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.91 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.57 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 4.23%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.91%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MET. Bank of America reduced their price target on MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.46.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

