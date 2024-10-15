Sound Income Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

Sound Income Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) by 74.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,305 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sila Realty Trust were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sila Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,981,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sila Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,010,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sila Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,534,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Sila Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,547,000. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,686,000.

Sila Realty Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:SILA opened at $25.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.30. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

Sila Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.1333 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SILA. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Sila Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Sila Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

About Sila Realty Trust

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

