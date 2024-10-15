Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 472.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GEO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The GEO Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,575,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,021,000 after purchasing an additional 58,184 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 1,116.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,846,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,491,000 after buying an additional 4,448,385 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,114,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after buying an additional 49,134 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 131.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,037,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,904,000 after buying an additional 590,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after buying an additional 22,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group Price Performance

GEO opened at $14.77 on Tuesday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Insider Transactions at The GEO Group

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $607.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.16 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other The GEO Group news, Chairman George C. Zoley bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.33 per share, with a total value of $1,233,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,900,904 shares in the company, valued at $48,098,146.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on GEO. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com lowered The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEO

About The GEO Group

(Free Report)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.