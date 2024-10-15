Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 2,122.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 51,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,843.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 474,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 450,542 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 102.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 691,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after buying an additional 350,500 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,492,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

NASDAQ GT opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.68. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $7.27 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.23.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

