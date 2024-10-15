SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $93.60 and last traded at $93.25, with a volume of 21310 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.74.

SkyWest Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $867.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.56 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SkyWest

About SkyWest

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 2.3% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,252,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,855,000 after buying an additional 51,180 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in SkyWest by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,151,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,510,000 after purchasing an additional 165,670 shares during the period. SW Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SkyWest by 13.2% in the second quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,242,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SkyWest by 90.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,225,000 after purchasing an additional 261,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 27.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,602,000 after purchasing an additional 96,830 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

