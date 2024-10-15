SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $93.60 and last traded at $93.25, with a volume of 21310 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.74.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $867.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.56 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.
