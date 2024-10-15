Sivota (LON:SIV) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Sivota PLC (LON:SIV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 5 ($0.07), with a volume of 175822 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.10).
Sivota Stock Down 33.3 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 21.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £629,500.00, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of -0.82.
About Sivota
Sivota PLC, through its subsidiary, operates a digital experience software platform. Its platform enables brands, publishers, creators, and e-commerce businesses to publish and monetize interactive digital experiences on their sites and apps. Sivota PLC was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
