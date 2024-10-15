Sivia Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,825 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RIO. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 237.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,472,471 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $164,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,752 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,395,961 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,979,000 after purchasing an additional 19,334 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 296.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,022,765 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,382,000 after purchasing an additional 764,635 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 978,859 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,392,000 after purchasing an additional 180,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 858,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,565,000 after purchasing an additional 376,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:RIO opened at $67.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.32.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%.

RIO has been the subject of several research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

