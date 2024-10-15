Sivia Capital Partners LLC Invests $208,000 in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth about $201,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 11.4% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its position in Carrier Global by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Price Performance

CARR stock opened at $82.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.81, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $82.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.62.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Stories

