Sivia Capital Partners LLC Buys New Position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 242,735 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 104,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 63,111 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,007,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 349,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.17.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Down 3.6 %

Sibanye Stillwater stock opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.21.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.