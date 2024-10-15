Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,538,794 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 3,220,382 shares.The stock last traded at $27.34 and had previously closed at $26.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim raised Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.50 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $3.40 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Sirius XM

Sirius XM Trading Up 0.7 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.07. The firm has a market cap of $104.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.33, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.15%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.266 per share. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 321.21%.

Insider Activity

In other Sirius XM news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 144,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $4,573,246.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,126,282.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 144,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $4,573,246.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,282.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 869,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.55 per share, for a total transaction of $20,483,790.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 106,024,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,884,722.95. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sirius XM

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,682,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,111,000 after purchasing an additional 363,551 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter worth about $12,858,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,333,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,260,000 after buying an additional 353,860 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sirius XM by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,866,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,807,000 after buying an additional 490,761 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,747,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,542,000 after buying an additional 768,570 shares in the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sirius XM

(Get Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.