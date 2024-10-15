Silver One Resources Inc. (CVE:SVE) Director Sells C$10,350.00 in Stock

Silver One Resources Inc. (CVE:SVE – Get Free Report) Director W. Barry Girling sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.35, for a total transaction of C$10,350.00.
Silver One Resources Price Performance
CVE:SVE traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 25,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,797. Silver One Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.14 and a 12 month high of C$0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 79.52 and a quick ratio of 21.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$92.77 million, a PE ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.28.
About Silver One Resources
