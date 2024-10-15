Silver One Resources Inc. (CVE:SVE) Director Sells C$10,350.00 in Stock

Silver One Resources Inc. (CVE:SVE – Get Free Report) Director W. Barry Girling sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.35, for a total transaction of C$10,350.00.

CVE:SVE traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 25,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,797. Silver One Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.14 and a 12 month high of C$0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 79.52 and a quick ratio of 21.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$92.77 million, a PE ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.28.

Silver One Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for silver deposits. Its flagship project, the Candelaria Silver Mine project, located in central west Nevada; and holds 100% interest in Cherokee project located in Nevada, as well as in the Phoenix silver property located near Globe, Arizona.

