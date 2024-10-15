Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Short Interest Down 24.6% in September

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the September 15th total of 35,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SILC. Kent Lake Capital LLC boosted its stake in Silicom by 5.0% in the first quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Silicom in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Silicom by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares during the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silicom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Silicom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Silicom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st.

Silicom Price Performance

NASDAQ SILC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.77. 4,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,598. Silicom has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $24.04. The company has a market capitalization of $93.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average is $14.70.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. Silicom had a negative net margin of 19.62% and a negative return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter.

About Silicom

(Get Free Report)

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for servers, server-based systems, and communications devices. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.