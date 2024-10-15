Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Receives C$17.42 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.42.

Several research firms have issued reports on SIA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Sienna Senior Living to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of SIA opened at C$16.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.10, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.80. Sienna Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of C$9.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.23). Sienna Senior Living had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of C$210.52 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.4595351 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is currently 241.03%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

