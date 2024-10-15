Sidoti Upgrades Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) to “Buy”

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $71.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Sidoti’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.75.

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $56.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.87. Kforce has a 52-week low of $55.15 and a 52-week high of $74.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.13 and a 200 day moving average of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Kforce had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $356.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kforce will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 732,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,682,000 after purchasing an additional 93,180 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $718,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Kforce by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 12,050 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kforce by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,402,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,238,000 after purchasing an additional 13,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Kforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

