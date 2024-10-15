Siacoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $8.82 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $289.57 million and $8.82 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,953.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $356.32 or 0.00532183 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00009174 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.76 or 0.00102693 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00028864 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.56 or 0.00230846 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00029383 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.63 or 0.00074128 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
About Siacoin
SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,391,700 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.
Buying and Selling Siacoin
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.