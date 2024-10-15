Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Sells 3,209 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,209 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 100.0% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $29.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,433,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,274,496. The company has a market capitalization of $166.82 billion, a PE ratio of -494.00, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.40. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $33.92.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,800.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

