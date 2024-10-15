Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,554 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 0.7% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $3.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.09. The stock had a trading volume of 12,391,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,085,513. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $104.33 and a one year high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $194.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.24.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total transaction of $539,156.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,231 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,180.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total transaction of $539,156.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,180.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,535,970.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,245 shares of company stock worth $3,679,407 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised QUALCOMM to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. HSBC lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp lowered QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Hsbc Global Res lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.38.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

