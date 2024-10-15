Short Interest in Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) Grows By 22.1%

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,059,100 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the September 15th total of 2,505,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,039.4 days.
Wharf Real Estate Investment Price Performance
Shares of WRFRF opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average is $3.02. Wharf Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $4.02.
Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wharf Real Estate Investment
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Holiday Spending Boom Ahead: 3 BNPL Stocks Poised for Gains
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Boeing: A Perfect Storm of Trouble Is a Loaded Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Wharf Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wharf Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.