Short Interest in Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) Grows By 22.1%

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,059,100 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the September 15th total of 2,505,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,039.4 days.

Wharf Real Estate Investment Price Performance

Shares of WRFRF opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average is $3.02. Wharf Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $4.02.

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, owns, and operates properties and hotels in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Singapore. The company operates through four segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, Hotel, and Investment segments.

