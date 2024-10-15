Short Interest in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Decreases By 19.4%

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 663,600 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the September 15th total of 823,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,820,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 37,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 50,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 27,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 20,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.56. 276,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,763. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.85. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

