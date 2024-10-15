Short Interest in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) Declines By 22.4%

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 576,500 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the September 15th total of 743,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 637,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Teekay by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Teekay by 135.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Teekay by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,211 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teekay by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,974 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Teekay by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Teekay from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Shares of TK traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $8.84. 703,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,670. The company has a market capitalization of $811.87 million, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.43. Teekay has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $9.95.

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $326.14 million during the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 7.03%.

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

