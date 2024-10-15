Short Interest in SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Declines By 22.8%

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the September 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SOPHiA GENETICS Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOPH traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.46. 9,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,575. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $226.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.40. SOPHiA GENETICS has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.37.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative net margin of 102.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. The business had revenue of $15.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SOPHiA GENETICS will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SOPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of SOPHiA GENETICS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SOPHiA GENETICS

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS by 300.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in SOPHiA GENETICS by 57.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in SOPHiA GENETICS by 111.4% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 178,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 93,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in SOPHiA GENETICS by 5.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 203,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharmaceutical companies through its own sales force as well as distributors and industry collaborators in Switzerland, France, Italy, rest of Europe, North America, the United States, Latin America, and the Asia-pacific.

