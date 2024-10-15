Short Interest in Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Grows By 61.8%

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 501,600 shares, an increase of 61.8% from the September 15th total of 310,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 167.2 days.
Sasol Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of Sasol stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.78. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.26. Sasol has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $13.51.
About Sasol
