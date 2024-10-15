Short Interest in Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Grows By 61.8%

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 501,600 shares, an increase of 61.8% from the September 15th total of 310,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 167.2 days.

Sasol Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Sasol stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.78. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.26. Sasol has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $13.51.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

