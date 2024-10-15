Short Interest in RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Expands By 25.0%

RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.

RGLXY opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. RTL Group has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $3.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.41.

RTL Group SA, an entertainment company, operates television (TV) channels and radio stations, and provides streaming services in Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The RTL Deutschland segment operates TV, streaming, radio, digital, and publishing; owns TV channels, magazines, podcasts, and various digital offerings; and radio groups, including Antenne Bayern and Radio Hamburg.

