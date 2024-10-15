Short Interest in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Grows By 25.0%

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,540,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 7,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certuity LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 2,167.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 18,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVNC stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,218,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,415. The company has a market cap of $545.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average of $4.26. Revance Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $65.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.29.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

