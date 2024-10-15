Short Interest in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB) Decreases By 24.4%

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the September 15th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

Shares of METCB traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,182. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.04. Ramaco Resources has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $17.90.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $155.32 million for the quarter.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ramaco Resources

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.2246 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in METCB. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ramaco Resources by 17.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 9,696 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 10.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 129,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 11,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 1,237.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 14,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 13,552 shares in the last quarter. 9.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

Further Reading

