Short Interest in Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Rises By 32.4%

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the September 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Otsuka Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of OTSKY stock opened at $28.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.74. Otsuka has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $31.14.

Get Otsuka alerts:

About Otsuka

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of psychiatry, neurology, oncology, cardiovascular and renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, and diagnostics, as well as intravenous solutions and medical devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.