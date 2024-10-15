Short Interest in Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Drops By 19.5%

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,662,400 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the September 15th total of 4,548,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

NPCPF opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average is $3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.84. Nippon Paint has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $6.27.

Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter. Nippon Paint had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 8.44%.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Nippon Paint to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the paints and fine chemicals businesses. The company offers automotive coatings, including paints for the automotive body, including surface treatment, electrodeposition coating, intermediate coating, and finish coating; paints for plastic components, such as bumpers and interior components; trade-use paints for construction sites, including single-family detached homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior construction materials, office equipment, and electric home appliances.

