Short Interest in NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) Expands By 32.2%

NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,887,200 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the September 15th total of 1,427,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.9 days.
NEXTDC Price Performance
Shares of NEXTDC stock opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average is $9.14. NEXTDC has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $11.75.
NEXTDC Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NEXTDC
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Holiday Spending Boom Ahead: 3 BNPL Stocks Poised for Gains
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Boeing: A Perfect Storm of Trouble Is a Loaded Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for NEXTDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXTDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.