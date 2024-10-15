Short Interest in NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) Expands By 32.2%

NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,887,200 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the September 15th total of 1,427,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.9 days.

NEXTDC Price Performance

Shares of NEXTDC stock opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average is $9.14. NEXTDC has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $11.75.

NEXTDC Company Profile

NEXTDC Limited develops and operates data centers in Australia. The company offers Data Centre colocation solutions, such as rackspaces, cages and suites, rack spaces, private cages, private suites, high performance computing, remote hands, and amenities; mission critical spaces; data centre migration and relocation; e-waste recycling, IT asset destruction and disposal, and carbon neutral solutions; build-to-suit and wholesale data center solutions; disaster recovery and business continuity solutions; security and compliance solutions; and edge data centers.

