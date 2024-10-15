Short Interest in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Rises By 40.2%

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 96,600 shares, a growth of 40.2% from the September 15th total of 68,900 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 56,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
KVH Industries Price Performance
KVH Industries stock opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.60. KVH Industries has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $5.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.78.
KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.67 million during the quarter. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 17.88%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On KVH Industries
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVHI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in KVH Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in KVH Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KVH Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in KVH Industries in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in KVH Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.
KVH Industries Company Profile
KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than KVH Industries
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Holiday Spending Boom Ahead: 3 BNPL Stocks Poised for Gains
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Boeing: A Perfect Storm of Trouble Is a Loaded Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.