Short Interest in KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Expands By 9.8%

KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the September 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 56.0 days.
KP Tissue Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KPTSF remained flat at $6.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.22. KP Tissue has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $6.90.
About KP Tissue
