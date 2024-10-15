Short Interest in Kenmare Resources plc (OTCMKTS:KMRPF) Expands By 23.1%

Kenmare Resources plc (OTCMKTS:KMRPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the September 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.
Kenmare Resources Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:KMRPF traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.26. Kenmare Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39.
Kenmare Resources Company Profile
