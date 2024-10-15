Short Interest in Kenmare Resources plc (OTCMKTS:KMRPF) Expands By 23.1%

Kenmare Resources plc (OTCMKTS:KMRPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the September 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Kenmare Resources Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KMRPF traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.26. Kenmare Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39.

Kenmare Resources Company Profile

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of mineral sand products in China, the rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, rutile, and zircon; monazite; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

